Mission Produce Opens Guatemala Packinghouse for Year-Round Avocado Supply

Mission Produce, Inc. recently inaugurated its new packinghouse in Guatemala. This milestone expands upon the company’s vertically integrated global sourcing network to serve global markets year-round. In celebration, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on April 24 and was attended by President of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo and U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala Tobin Bradley, marking the country’s emergence as a player in global avocado production.

“Our strategic investment in Guatemala elevates our position as a global leader in the worldwide avocado business and year-round supplier of the world’s finest avocados,” says Steve Barnard, chief executive officer of Mission Produce. “Guatemala brings great value to our diversified sourcing strategy as a premium growing region with abundant resources, optimal harvest timing and a centralized geographic position. With two crops annually, Guatemala bridges supply gaps during key periods throughout the year, enhancing our ability to meet the increasing global demand for avocados. Our new facility will enable us to meet demand more efficiently with greater quality control for customers in the U.K., Europe – and soon, the U.S.”

“With Mission Produce’s investment in this new, world-class facility, we are not only adding value to our national production — (but) we are (also) paving the way for a more competitive, sustainable and inclusive economy,” Arévalo says. “In 2024, avocado exports generated over Q120,761,773 ($15.5 million) for Guatemala and supported more than 6,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly. This progress is a testament to the potential of our agricultural sector and the strength of international partnerships. Together, we are building a future where avocados from Guatemala reach more markets and more Guatemalan families benefit from that growth.”

“The U.S. market is hungry for avocados,” Bradley comments. “The demand is there, and with continued collaboration and high standards, Guatemala is in a position to take advantage of this great economic opportunity.”

Anticipated to launch in August, Mission’s Guatemala packinghouse is engineered for performance. The facility features quality assurance and food safety technology, including precision temperature management and automated grading and sorting systems – designed to maintain the fruit’s integrity and promote the quality of avocados from Guatemala. With Mission’s 40 years of dedication to operational excellence, the facility is built to facilitate postharvest handling to meet the highest phytosanitary, quality and trade standards of every destination market.

“Guatemala is a rising force in the global avocado industry, and Mission Produce is leading the development of the region for global avocado production,” says Juan Rodolfo Wiesner, president of Mission Produce in South and Central America. “Modeling the success of our vertical integration in Peru, our farming and packing operations in Guatemala are built to produce high-quality avocados from the ground up. In addition, our team has spent several years building relationships with the local grower base, leveraging our extensive experience as a global distributor to increase the acceptance of avocados from Guatemala to global markets.”

Mission Produce first established vertical integration and farming operations in the country in 2020 with the long-term lease of the Cerro Redondo avocado farm. As of the end of Mission’s 2024 fiscal year, the company had planted 728 hectares on the land, with expectations to plant up to 1,000 hectares and reach full production by 2026.