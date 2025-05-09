New Retail Products

Pizza

Palermo Villa and Kellanova Partner for Cheez-It Frozen Pizza

Cheez-It Frozen Pizza

Image courtesy of Palermo Villa, Inc.

May 9, 2025

Palermo Villa, Inc. and Kellanova have collaborated to bring the Cheez-It Frozen Pizza to life – a 12-in., ultra-thin and crispy Original Cheez-It-flavored crust made with 100% real cheese, paired with pizza toppings.

Beanstalk, Kellanova’s global food and beverage licensing agency, facilitated the partnership.

The Cheez-It Frozen Pizza is available now for a suggested retail price of $6.99-$9.99 and can be found at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Ahold, HEB, Winn-Dixie, Wegman’s and Food City. The product’s rollout will expand by August.

The Cheez-It Frozen Pizza comes in three flavors:

  • Italian Four-Cheese: Blends whole-milk mozzarella, yellow cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheeses with marinara sauce atop an ultra-thin and crispy Original Cheez-It-flavored crust
  • Pepperoni: Features whole-milk mozzarella, yellow cheddar, pepperoni and marinara sauce atop an ultra-thin and crispy Original Cheez-It-flavored crust
  • Cheddar Jack Supreme: Combines pepperoni, Italian sausage, green and red peppers, black olives, onions, yellow cheddar, Monterey Jack and marinara atop an ultra-thin and crispy Original Cheez-It-flavored crust

“(The) Cheez-It Frozen Pizza brings the best of both categories,” says Nick Fallucca, Palermo’s chief innovation officer. “This starts with the crust, which is like a large Cheez-It-flavored cracker – crispy, cheesy and square-shaped. It’s then topped with customer-favorite toppings that perfectly complement the crust.”

KEYWORDS: frozen food Kellanova partnership

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An EventView AllSubmit An Event

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!