Palermo Villa and Kellanova Partner for Cheez-It Frozen Pizza

Palermo Villa, Inc. and Kellanova have collaborated to bring the Cheez-It Frozen Pizza to life – a 12-in., ultra-thin and crispy Original Cheez-It-flavored crust made with 100% real cheese, paired with pizza toppings.

Beanstalk, Kellanova’s global food and beverage licensing agency, facilitated the partnership.

The Cheez-It Frozen Pizza is available now for a suggested retail price of $6.99-$9.99 and can be found at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Ahold, HEB, Winn-Dixie, Wegman’s and Food City. The product’s rollout will expand by August.

The Cheez-It Frozen Pizza comes in three flavors:

Italian Four-Cheese: Blends whole-milk mozzarella, yellow cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheeses with marinara sauce atop an ultra-thin and crispy Original Cheez-It-flavored crust

Pepperoni: Features whole-milk mozzarella, yellow cheddar, pepperoni and marinara sauce atop an ultra-thin and crispy Original Cheez-It-flavored crust

Cheddar Jack Supreme: Combines pepperoni, Italian sausage, green and red peppers, black olives, onions, yellow cheddar, Monterey Jack and marinara atop an ultra-thin and crispy Original Cheez-It-flavored crust

“(The) Cheez-It Frozen Pizza brings the best of both categories,” says Nick Fallucca, Palermo’s chief innovation officer. “This starts with the crust, which is like a large Cheez-It-flavored cracker – crispy, cheesy and square-shaped. It’s then topped with customer-favorite toppings that perfectly complement the crust.”