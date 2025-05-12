Scott Technology Launches BladeStop K800 Safety Bandsaw

Scott Technology recently unveiled the BladeStop K800 safety bandsaw. Launched at IFFA 2025, the BladeStop K800 doubles the cutting capacity of previous models and introduces an advancement in operator safety – the capability to stop the blade within five milliseconds.

“The BladeStop K800 reflects what’s possible when safety leads innovation,” says Mike Christman, CEO of Scott Technology. “Its ability to stop the blade in as little as five milliseconds sets a new benchmark for the industry — one where technology helps to protect people, enhance safety and boost productivity in high-risk environments.”

Purpose-built for the lamb, venison, beef, pork and seafood industries, the BladeStop K800’s 800-mm cutting capacity allows processors to handle larger primal cuts and entire carcasses without compromising safety or efficiency. The bandsaw integrates Scott’s dual-safety systems: the GloveCheck Vision System and Body-Sensing Technology, capable of stopping the blade within five milliseconds when glove or skin proximity is detected.

With increased blade speed; tension for premium cuts; and a hygienic, easy-to-clean design, the BladeStop K800 is backed by Scott’s sales and support network. It builds on a foundation, with more than 2,000 BladeStop units already operating in over 40 countries.

“The BladeStop K800 represents the next leap forward in primal cutting safety,” comments Mark Host, VP of sales for global protein at Scott Technology. “Customers here at IFFA are immediately recognizing how it blends world-leading safety technology with the throughput, reliability and hygiene standards the industry demands. We’re proud to be setting a new benchmark for what’s possible in meat processing automation.”

Originally developed in partnership with Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), the BladeStop bandsaws have already played a role in reducing injuries in meat processing worldwide. The BladeStop K800 advances that mission, offering cutting capacity, productivity and safety reaction speed.