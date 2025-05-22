APV’s New Homogenizers Offer Power in a Compact Footprint

APV, a brand of SPX FLOW, has released new versions of its Rannie and Gaulin homogenizer lines to provide food and beverage, dairy, chemical and industrial processors more power in a smaller footprint. The 160T and 160Q models offer the same capacity as larger homogenizers without increasing equipment size.

With the expansion of the Rannie and Gaulin lines, customers have more options to ensure that they get the right size and capacity to fit their needs.

Features of the new 160T and 160Q models include:

Versatility and flexibility in duties: The new models are designed for a range of applications and capacities, including 20,000 liters per hour (5,290 gallons per hour) at a pressure of 250 bars, which is typically seen in larger homogenizers.

The new models are designed for a range of applications and capacities, including 20,000 liters per hour (5,290 gallons per hour) at a pressure of 250 bars, which is typically seen in larger homogenizers. Service life with maintenance: Available with either three or five plunger configurations, each model features a slow-speed power end that minimizes vibration and noise. They also offer access to the hydraulic actuation system, lubrication oil and other auxiliary systems, simplifying maintenance while reducing downtime.

Available with either three or five plunger configurations, each model features a slow-speed power end that minimizes vibration and noise. They also offer access to the hydraulic actuation system, lubrication oil and other auxiliary systems, simplifying maintenance while reducing downtime. Array of configurations: The updated models include options like pharmaceutical-grade specifications and explosion-proof designs, providing a range of uses and specialized applications.

The updated models include options like pharmaceutical-grade specifications and explosion-proof designs, providing a range of uses and specialized applications. Aftermarket support: APV’s Rannie and Gaulin lines are backed by a global service and support network.

“Our customers asked, and we listened; they needed more power without adding to the size of their homogenizers,” says Con O’Driscoll, SPX FLOW global product manager of dispersion products. “With the addition of the 160T and 160Q models, our customers now have the value and capacity they need in a size that best fits their space. We’re excited to expand our offerings, giving our customers more flexibility and options to reach and exceed their goals.”