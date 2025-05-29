Lacerta Launches Seal N’ Flip Packaging Design

Continuing its commitment to environmental sustainability in packaging, Lacerta Group LLC recently rolled out its newest innovation, Seal N’ Flip packaging. Coming at a time when food retailers and brands are focused on their bottom line, the Seal N’ Flip design is estimated to reduce packaging costs by up to 25%. The design flips the script on traditional packaging, placing the lidding film on the bottom. This results in a product-forward display that elevates shelf appeal to consumers and is estimated to reduce the use of plastic by up to 50%.

Unlike standard film-lidding formats, the construction of the Seal N’ Flip puts the food in the spotlight. It is ideal for displaying cut sandwiches, wraps, hoagies, snacks and other ready-made offerings. This gives brands a visual merchandising advantage while maintaining the functional benefits that packaging film provides, such as tamper resistance, leak protection and a lower carbon footprint over the product’s life cycle. For food processors and manufacturers focused on operational efficiency, the Seal N’ Flip is a production-efficient packaging line that minimizes material waste and integrates into existing processes.

“Grab-and-go shelf real estate – especially in the refrigerated section – is highly competitive, so we designed the Seal N’ Flip packaging and stand to give brands a distinct edge,” says Craig Muldrew, Lacerta VP of marketing. “By using the stand to position products vertically to feature our unique, back-facing lidding design, prepared foods are front and center, creating a standout, premium look that speaks to the way consumers shop – with their eyes first.”

The introduction of the Seal N’ Flip advances Lacerta’s vision to drive the food packaging industry forward. Lacerta’s commitment to sustainability helps offer customers a pathway to achieve their ESG goals while benefiting from the company’s integrated design and manufacturing capabilities and customer-first approach.

Lacerta’s Seal N’ Flip packaging will be displayed at its booth, #6417, at the IDDBA show in New Orleans on June 1-3.

For retailers and brands who love the Seal N’ Flip concept but need a specific look, Lacerta can commercialize customized packaging solutions in as little as six to eight weeks. The product will be generally available in August.