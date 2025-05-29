Sustainable Packaging
Lacerta Launches Seal N’ Flip Packaging Design
Continuing its commitment to environmental sustainability in packaging, Lacerta Group LLC recently rolled out its newest innovation, Seal N’ Flip packaging. Coming at a time when food retailers and brands are focused on their bottom line, the Seal N’ Flip design is estimated to reduce packaging costs by up to 25%. The design flips the script on traditional packaging, placing the lidding film on the bottom. This results in a product-forward display that elevates shelf appeal to consumers and is estimated to reduce the use of plastic by up to 50%.
Unlike standard film-lidding formats, the construction of the Seal N’ Flip puts the food in the spotlight. It is ideal for displaying cut sandwiches, wraps, hoagies, snacks and other ready-made offerings. This gives brands a visual merchandising advantage while maintaining the functional benefits that packaging film provides, such as tamper resistance, leak protection and a lower carbon footprint over the product’s life cycle. For food processors and manufacturers focused on operational efficiency, the Seal N’ Flip is a production-efficient packaging line that minimizes material waste and integrates into existing processes.
“Grab-and-go shelf real estate – especially in the refrigerated section – is highly competitive, so we designed the Seal N’ Flip packaging and stand to give brands a distinct edge,” says Craig Muldrew, Lacerta VP of marketing. “By using the stand to position products vertically to feature our unique, back-facing lidding design, prepared foods are front and center, creating a standout, premium look that speaks to the way consumers shop – with their eyes first.”
The introduction of the Seal N’ Flip advances Lacerta’s vision to drive the food packaging industry forward. Lacerta’s commitment to sustainability helps offer customers a pathway to achieve their ESG goals while benefiting from the company’s integrated design and manufacturing capabilities and customer-first approach.
Lacerta’s Seal N’ Flip packaging will be displayed at its booth, #6417, at the IDDBA show in New Orleans on June 1-3.
For retailers and brands who love the Seal N’ Flip concept but need a specific look, Lacerta can commercialize customized packaging solutions in as little as six to eight weeks. The product will be generally available in August.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!