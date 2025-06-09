AMT Launches CRX-Based Collaborative Palletizing Solution

Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) recently introduced a plug-and-play, collaborative palletizing solution built around the FANUC CRX-30iA robot. The system is designed to solve common labor, safety and productivity challenges with fast deployment, intuitive operation and minimal floor space requirements.

Built for flexibility and ease of use, the cobot palletizing solution allows manufacturers to increase throughput, reduce ergonomic risks and maintain uptime, even with lean staffing. Unlike off-the-shelf systems, AMT’s solution features a custom-developed user interface (UI) that simplifies setup and empowers end users to create and modify palletizing patterns independently.

“Ease of use was our top priority,” says Ben Kurth, director of engineering at AMT. “Users can quickly input case dimensions, select a pallet pattern and begin operation; no coding or specialized training needed. That flexibility is a game-changer for dynamic production environments.”

With a 30-kg payload, 1,889-mm reach and IP67 rating, the FANUC CRX-30iA is an industrial-grade robot designed for operation in demanding environments. As a power- and force-limited cobot, it can safely work in close proximity to people without the need for fencing, freeing up floor space and eliminating the complexity of traditional industrial robot cells.

“Cobot technology finally gives manufacturers a way to automate palletizing in places where industrial robots simply won’t fit,” Kurth says. “This system is ideal for high-mix, low-volume production or facilities with tight space constraints.”

Starting at $120,000, AMT’s palletizing solution typically delivers return on investment in under one year through productivity gains, injury prevention and operational flexibility. The system is designed to be easily moved between lines, allowing operators to make quick position adjustments and resume palletizing within minutes.

Advantages include:

Collaborative safety: Built-in sensors monitor joint torque and amperage to detect human contact and stop safely

Custom configuration: Tailored integration with existing warehouse management systems (WMS) and plant networks

Operator independence: No engineering support needed to reconfigure for new products or pallet patterns

Space efficiency: Compact, mobile footprint fits into existing lines

Industry flexibility: Ideal for packaging operations in food and beverage, logistics, pharmaceuticals and more

Optimized for case handling: Built for precise, consistent box stacking and adaptable to different case sizes and patterns

“Cobots are ideal for repetitive, high-precision tasks, like case handling and palletizing,” says Craig Salvalaggio, president of AMT. “We’ve built a system that delivers the speed, safety and flexibility today’s manufacturers need to stay competitive — especially as they face ongoing labor shortages and ergonomic risks on the plant floor.”