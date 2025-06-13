Meala and dsm-firmenich Collaborate to Commercialize Texturizing Protein

Meala FoodTech Ltd. has collaborated with dsm-firmenich to launch Vertis PB Pea, a texturizing pea protein. This multifunctional ingredient is designed to replace modified binders, like hydrocolloids, helping clean up labels in plant-based meat alternatives. The product is now available in Europe.

The PB Pea is a clean-label texturizer produced using biotechnology. Protected by two patents, it consolidates the functionality of multiple components into a single ingredient that delivers binding, gelation and emulsifying properties. Furthermore, it increases the protein content of the final product. This solution can replace an entire binding system often found in meat alternatives, while keeping the label short. The PB Pea was tested in various meat-alternative applications and can be used in many formulations, such as burgers, sausages and nuggets.

Benefits of the PB Pea:

Clean-Label and Allergen-Free: Clearly labeled as “pea protein”

Clearly labeled as “pea protein” Thermostability: Maintains performance under heat and low temperature

Maintains performance under heat and low temperature Texture and Water Retention: Provides juiciness and structure in meat alternatives

Provides juiciness and structure in meat alternatives Nutrition Value: Increases protein content

Increases protein content Ingredient List: Enables producers to shorten and clean up the ingredient list

There is a shift in consumer behavior globally. Customers are drawn to products that deliver an enjoyable taste experience and a clean, simple ingredient list that supports their well-being goals. To meet these expectations and drive growth, food manufacturers are seeking all-in-one ingredient solutions. “This is exactly where our product comes in,” says Tali Feldman Sivan, CBO and cofounder of Meala FoodTech. “It addresses both functionality and clean-label demands, while replicating the sensory profile and experience of conventional meat products.”

With health and transparency rising in importance, European consumers are fueling a clean-label shift in the food industry. According to recent research from the EIT Food Consumer Observatory — a pan-European study on consumer perceptions of ultra-processed foods — two-thirds of Europeans (67%) say that they dislike unknown ingredients in their food, while just over half (56%) actively try to avoid processed foods.

This awareness is reshaping preferences, especially in the plant-based sector. In response, food manufacturers are under pressure to reformulate products and embrace cleaner, simpler labels to meet the demand for healthier, more natural options that don’t compromise on taste or convenience.

With the launch of the Vertis PB Pea, dsm-firmenich is expanding its Vertis plant protein portfolio — introducing an ingredient that consolidates the functionality of multiple components in plant-based meat alternatives.

“We are grateful to our partners at dsm-firmenich, who offer decades of experience as industry leaders in bringing innovative products to market,” exclaims Hadar Ekhoiz Razmovich, CEO and cofounder of Meala FoodTech. “Their application support, regulatory expertise and ability to drive global commercial rollouts are unprecedented. We’re impressed by their innovation-driven approach and deep understanding of the food industry. dsm-firmenich believed in us from the very beginning — not only as investors, but (also) as true partners — offering guidance, trust and strategic support that helped lay the foundation for this powerful collaboration.”

Meala’s partnership with dsm-firmenich combines distribution and venture investment. The agreement paves the way for Meala’s pea-based texturizer to enter global markets and fuel the next wave of plant-based product innovation. With production already underway in Europe, Meala’s functional pea protein is scaling to meet international demand.

“We’re looking forward to working with dsm-firmenich to lead the new era of plant-based alternatives that successfully merge high performance and robust nutrition to create a new generation of delicious, better-for-you and better-for-the-planet meat alternatives,” Razmovich adds. “Meala delivers a powerful, high-protein texturizing solution, providing manufacturers with a scalable alternative to less-desirable additives.”