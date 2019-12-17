New Products
Food forming systems from NuTEC

December 17, 2019
NuTEC Manufacturing - www.nutecmfg.com

Available in two models, the 710/45 and the 710/60 offer 100% mechanical drive and forming processes, as well as weight control for a range of product types. With fixed speeds of either 45 or 60 strokes per minute, respectively, they can produce from 2,700 to 3,600 portions per hour. Multiple fill systems are available to match product blend. Their small footprint allows the machine to be moved easily, and tooling changes can be accomplished in only a few minutes.

