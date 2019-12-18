Dry Processing
Dry Processing Technology

Powder Induction & Mixing System

Charles Ross & Son Company - www.mixers.com

Model HSM-405SC-25 is an inline high shear rotor/stator mixing system incorporating SLIM (solids/liquid injection manifold) technology, which generates a powerful vacuum without the aid of external pumps and pulls powders directly into the mix chamber. That promotes instantaneous wet out under high shear conditions. Mounted on a multipurpose skid with load cells, actuated valves and level switches, the system recirculates into a 400-gallon jacketed tank and is controlled from a 15-in. industrial PC with Windows.

