Whole Foods recalls boxes of holiday cookies that don’t list allergens

Chocolate sandwich cookies with peppermint or caramel sold nationwide

December 20, 2019
Rose Shilling
Whole Foods Market recalled two varieties of limited edition 365 Everyday Value dark chocolate sandwich cookies that may contain milk or coconut, allergens that aren’t listed on the packages.

The grocery chain sold the peppermint and caramel sea salt cookies at stores nationwide.

The allergy alert includes:

  • Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes that may contain undeclared milk, with UPC 9948247605 and best by dates through May 1, 2020
  • Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes that may contain undeclared milk or tree nuts (coconut), with UPC 9948247606 and best by dates through May 9, 2020

Two reactions to the cookies had been reported at the time of the company’s recall announcement.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or coconut could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the cookies. The company has removed all affected product from store shelves.

People who bought the cookies can bring their receipt to a store for a refund. If you have questions, call 844-936-8255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST weekdays or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Saturday and Sunday.

