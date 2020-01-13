Packaging
Packaging

Two caps change how we open packages

January 13, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS food packaging technology / packaging design / Packaging safety / packaging trends
Reprints
No Comments

A new baby food cap meets these priorities for people in Asia who increasingly buy dairy and want wellness solutions: safety, convenience and a premium look.

The 127 Safe-Te flip-top, hinged closure from United Caps ensures product purity with “impenetrable” security features, including a tamper-evident band and drop-down lock “that makes it incredibly obvious if the product has been opened.”

A foil-sealed chamber protects the included scoop, which stays handy on an integrated hook. A large area is open for in-mold labeling or engraving.

The cap, awarded the Most Welcomed Packaging Solution at Dairy Asia Pacific Summit, requires only minor changes to existing capping and filling lines.

For jars, a new metal lid makes opening easier with the push of a button.

Pressing the button vents the jar by opening a tiny slit to break the seal on the EEASY Lid from Consumer Convenience Technologies. Then you push the button from the inside to reclose the lid. Studies show the lids provide a stable hermetic seal for hot-filled glass jars.  

For more information, visit  www.unitedcaps.com or www.cctclosures.com.

subscribe to Food Engineering

Recent Articles by Rose Shilling

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams recalls one pint flavor that may contain allergen

Businesses struggle to deliver packages that are green, undamaged and delightful

How companies are coping with intentional adulteration rule enforcement

Salvadorean string cheese recalled for possible listeria

Rose-shilling-author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.