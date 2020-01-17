Packaging celebrates women entrepreneurs

Stacy’s Pita Chips is selling limited-edition packages at Kroger stores nationwide to celebrate women entrepreneurs. Female artists designed bags to depict six stages women may go through in starting a business, including inspiration, grit and success.

Stacy’s, part of PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America, announced in November the first winner of a $100,000 grand prize from the Stacy’s Rise Project: Hannah Long, founder of Hakuna Brands banana-based frozen dessert. The project awarded an additional $200,000 to women in 2019 for food and beverage business plans.

Artists also added their vision to bottles of Bulleit whiskey for a special Art in a Bottle Collection for Miami Art Week. Bulleit created the 12 artworks in collaboration with South Florida artists Jason Skeldon (SKEL) and Elidea. They’re known for their use of multiple mediums to create something new, Bulleit says.

The whiskey maker, part of Diageo, has partnered with more than 40 artists since starting its Frontier Works project in 2017.

For more information, visit www.stacyssnacks.com/riseproject or www.bulleit.com