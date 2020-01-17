Packaging
Packaging

Packaging celebrates women entrepreneurs

January 17, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS packaging design
Reprints
No Comments

Stacy’s Pita Chips is selling limited-edition packages at Kroger stores nationwide to celebrate women entrepreneurs. Female artists designed bags to depict six stages women may go through in starting a business, including inspiration, grit and success.

Stacy’s, part of PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America, announced in November the first winner of a $100,000 grand prize from the Stacy’s Rise Project: Hannah Long, founder of Hakuna Brands banana-based frozen dessert. The project awarded an additional $200,000 to women in 2019 for food and beverage business plans. 

Artists also added their vision to bottles of Bulleit whiskey for a special Art in a Bottle Collection for Miami Art Week. Bulleit created the 12 artworks in collaboration with South Florida artists Jason Skeldon (SKEL) and Elidea. They’re known for their use of multiple mediums to create something new, Bulleit says.

The whiskey maker, part of Diageo, has partnered with more than 40 artists since starting its Frontier Works project in 2017.  

For more information, visit  www.stacyssnacks.com/riseproject or www.bulleit.com

subscribe to Food Engineering

Recent Articles by Rose Shilling

FDA moves to in-depth analysis after romaine field tests didn’t find outbreak strains

Two caps change how we open packages

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams recalls one pint flavor that may contain allergen

Businesses struggle to deliver packages that are green, undamaged and delightful

Rose-shilling-author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.