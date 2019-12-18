Packaging
Premium pet food users want green packaging that recloses easily

premium pet food packaging

People who spend a lot on food for their cat or dog really dislike when they can’t keep it fresh.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

December 18, 2019
Rose Shilling
More sustainable packaging might tip some people toward trying a different high-end dog or cat food.

And about half of people who pamper their pets with premium vittles are highly dissatisfied they can’t close the packages better, a top feature for many.

The new findings are from a survey by Mondi packaging and Dow Chemical that deems reclosable packaging, tied to freshness, as “the single biggest opportunity to impress consumers.”

About 75% of consumers say they would feel more favorably toward a brand that made its packaging more sustainable. The same portion says freshness is an important packaging feature.

The companies will use the data from dog and cat owners who buy premium brands to develop new packaging options.


For more information, visit  www.mondigroup.com

