Celebrating the central role of women and girls, the Hershey's brand is highlighting the "SHE" at the center of the iconic milk chocolate bar as part of Women's History Month celebrations in March. This new Hershey's bar is a colorful reminder to celebrate the impact that SHE makes.

The chocolate bar is the same but the graphics are a colorful representation of the company’s stance toward women. “We are surrounded by women and girls that inspire us every single day. Creating this simple, but powerful and colorful change to our iconic milk chocolate bar serves as a reminder of how important they are in our lives,” said Veronica Villasenor, Vice President, U.S., The Hershey Company.

In addition to the work Hershey's is doing through Celebrate SHE, The company is on a journey of celebrating and investing in women in the workplace and communities. It was named #1 on the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies list by Forbes in 2021.



