Dry Processing
Dry Processing Technology

Horizontal bucket conveyor

horizontal bucket conveyor
February 19, 2020
KEYWORDS conveying
Reprints
No Comments

Multi-Conveyor LLC - www.multi-conveyor.com

Custom designed dual strand, roller chain conveyor with bucket-style attachments was made to transport bread loaves that ultimately end up at a robotic pick zone. Alternating back-to-back buckets are horizontal and rotated 45 degrees. The back-to-back design was specified based on how the loaves were loaded and unloaded. Dual strand stainless steel roller chain designs may have pretensioned linkage with attachments needed for the customized buckets.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.