Horizontal bucket conveyor
February 19, 2020
Custom designed dual strand, roller chain conveyor with bucket-style attachments was made to transport bread loaves that ultimately end up at a robotic pick zone. Alternating back-to-back buckets are horizontal and rotated 45 degrees. The back-to-back design was specified based on how the loaves were loaded and unloaded. Dual strand stainless steel roller chain designs may have pretensioned linkage with attachments needed for the customized buckets.
