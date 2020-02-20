New Plant Products
Unfired steam generators
February 20, 2020
Leslie Controls, Circor International - www.circor.com
Unfired steam generators produce clean steam with steam or high temperature hot water as an energy source and are suitable for clean steam applications, humidification, sterilization, food processing and parts cleaning. Rated for steam pressures from 0-125 psi and steam flows from 0-20,000 #/hours, they operate with source steam ranging from 10-125 psi, and source hot water ranging from 250-500°F and are available in stainless steel or carbon steel, in horizontal or vertical construction.
