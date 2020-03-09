Packaging
Packaging

Packaging array aims to solve processors' challenges

Darfresh on Board
March 9, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS food packaging technology / packaging design / packaging trends
Reprints
No Comments

Learning about how one packaging company meets a variety of retail and consumer needs is always fascinating.

Sealed Air shared the latest in its packaging lineup at this year’s International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta. Before we get into the packaging materials, a couple interesting technologies on display at IPPE are worth a mention.

Sealed Air purchased Automated Packaging Systems last year and demonstrated the brand’s FAS Sprint Revolution SidePouch food bagger. The company tells me that the addition fits with its goal of offering machines that aren’t widely available in the market. The machine packs fresh and frozen foods in poly bags and stand-up pouches.

Sealed Air also is looking for partners to test printing unique codes on barrier film for each individual product. A typical, visible QR code will still give customers something to scan, but the code also is embedded throughout the artwork printing. It’s called SEE Unique IDs, and processors can use it for:

  • Operations—inventory management, pack accuracy
  • Supply chain—recall management, regulatory compliance, track and trace, fraud prevention
  • Brand engagement—promotions, product or sustainability information, consumer data

Some of Sealed Air’s CRYOVAC packaging options:

Darfresh on Board

Darfresh on Board: This new way to display protein uses a cardboard flat support and vacuum skin to extend shelf life, with zero scrap technology.

Grip and Tear vacuum bags

Grip and Tear vacuum bags: These pull-apart bags are the standard at some grocery chains. No knife or scissors needed means less chance of contamination or injury.

OptiDure Abuse barrier bags

OptiDure Abuse barrier bags: It’s hard to make bags that can take abuse from boldly flavored coatings and remain transparent and tight enough to showcase the product. The multi-layer bags reduce leakers, have superior clarity and offer a high oxygen barrier.

OvenEase packaging

Oven Ease: The packaging opens new product options because it goes straight in the oven. No prep; easy cleanup.

For more information, visit www.sealedair.com

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Rose Shilling

Detecting foreign matter to avoid contamination

Crown packaging received sustainability awards

Investigators don’t find common source of blackberries from hepatitis outbreak

Reusable egg carton proposed

Rose-shilling-author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.