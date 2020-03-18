Cardboard fresh food tray wins award

Cascades packaging and paper company offers a fresh food tray of cardboard that uses a water-based functional barrier to protect it from humidity.

The company won a DUX Grand Prix Award for the products category for the trays made of 100% recycled material. The awards honor Canadian innovation in healthy food.

The barrier helps the package perform better without making it less recyclable.

“The patented coating is a unique recyclable and compostable alternative to the traditional wax or plastic-based applications widely used in cardboard food packaging, which pose some challenges in terms of recyclability,” the Cascades announcement says.

The trays, made in Québec, have received two additional recognitions: the Prix Innovation en Alimentation 2019 from the Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ), and the 2019 Gaïa Award in the fruits and vegetables category.

Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products that are composed mainly of recycled fibers.



