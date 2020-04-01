Convenience stores sell more food during outbreak

People are taking home more grocery staples from convenience stores during the pandemic, a shift from heavy reliance on coffee, chips, candy and other products we eat and drink on the go.

More than half of the retailers say grocery sales increased, according to a late March survey of U.S. convenience store owners by the NACS, an industry trade association. Typically, 83% of products that the stores sell are consumed within an hour.

Here are some changes the stores report in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak:

31% are emphasizing ready-to-heat meals

28% are showcasing multipack and bulk items

52% are adding more cleaning and toiletry items

The stores have scaled back self-serve foodservice and restaurant offerings. Among retailers that made changes in those areas:

66% closed public seating and dining areas

45% removed customer access to self-serve foodservice, such as coffee, fountain drinks, bakery items and roller grill

About half of the stores reported that their current distribution system is working. About 20% say the system is sufficient, but they are supplementing it with other deliveries.

Some stores are trying to help with social distancing:

14% are offering curbside pickup

13% increased their focus on drive-thru

11% added or increased delivery options

Other survey results: