Coronavirus CoverageLatest headlines
Coronavirus

Convenience stores sell more food during outbreak

About half of stores say grocery sales have increased

April 1, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS consumer trends
Order Reprints
No Comments

People are taking home more grocery staples from convenience stores during the pandemic, a shift from heavy reliance on coffee, chips, candy and other products we eat and drink on the go.

More than half of the retailers say grocery sales increased, according to a late March survey of U.S. convenience store owners by the NACS, an industry trade association. Typically, 83% of products that the stores sell are consumed within an hour.

Here are some changes the stores report in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak:

  • 31% are emphasizing ready-to-heat meals
  • 28% are showcasing multipack and bulk items
  • 52% are adding more cleaning and toiletry items

The stores have scaled back self-serve foodservice and restaurant offerings. Among retailers that made changes in those areas:

  • 66% closed public seating and dining areas
  • 45% removed customer access to self-serve foodservice, such as coffee, fountain drinks, bakery items and roller grill

About half of the stores reported that their current distribution system is working. About 20% say the system is sufficient, but they are supplementing it with other deliveries.

Some stores are trying to help with social distancing:

  • 14% are offering curbside pickup
  • 13% increased their focus on drive-thru
  • 11% added or increased delivery options

Other survey results:

  • 99% enhanced cleaning protocols for high-touch surfaces, with regular cleaning done as often as every 30 minutes
  • One in three provide hand sanitizer at gas pumps, and 20% provide gloves
  • 60% reduced store operating hours, due to less customer traffic or to deep clean and restock during overnight hours

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Rose Shilling

FDA eases nutrition labeling rules to help processors sell restaurant food

Keeping produce moving during the crisis

Food and bev groups: Coronavirus rule confusion causes delays in parts of U.S.

Cardboard fresh food tray wins award

Rose-shilling-author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.