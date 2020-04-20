Homestead Creamery recalls unsalted butter for possible listeria

Homestead Creamery Inc. recalled ½-pound unsalted butter that might be contaminated with listeria.

The Wirtz, Va., company says the butter was distributed through distribution partners, its home delivery service and its retail store.

The recalled butter has an expiration date listed as 04/30 on a sticker on the plastic packaging.

No illnesses had been reported at the time of the recall announcement.

The company says its routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the unsalted butter.

Production of the product has been suspended while the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigates the source of the issue.

People may return the recalled butter for a refund. Those with questions may contact the company at 540-721-2045.