Compensation feeder for precise dosing

April 21, 2020
KEYWORDS bulk handling / feeders / weighing
Gericke USA Inc. - www.gerickegroup.com

The DIW-E-STAR hybrid loss-in-weight tare compensation feeder is designed to offer precise dosing of foods, minerals and other challenging materials. The feeder’s proprietary design automatically counterbalances the tare weight of the hopper, feeder, motor and other components to isolate the weight of the bulk material in the hopper.

