A Vibratory Feeder Dosing System that automatically meters precise amounts of powders into mixers, reactors, dryers, coolers, hoppers, pneumatic vacuum conveying systems and other process equipment. Accurate to within 1 g depending on the material, the system features a proprietary pneumatic piston vibrator that sets the powder or other bulk material in a uniform layer across the dosing tray while gently advancing the material toward discharge in a first-in, first-out process. The potential for agglomeration is eliminated and particle integrity assured. Suitable for feeding food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and other powdered ingredients, the system is available in sanitary, standard, explosion-protected and custom designs. The powder feeder includes stainless steel in product contact areas as standard and is offered with a wide range of optional equipment such as an enclosed dosing tube, weighing module, and integrated sieving connections.





