Food SafetyProcessingLatest headlines
Food Safety

Ocean Spray recalls canned cranberry drinks over sulfite concern

Contract manufacturer added the ingredient to a single lot in error

April 22, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS recalls
Order Reprints
No Comments

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. recalled one lot of canned cranberry juice drinks that may contain sulfites, a preservative that can give some people an allergy-like reaction.

A contract manufacturer added the common preservative mistakenly to the 5.5-ounce cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink, Ocean Spray’s announcement says. Since sulfites aren’t part of the formula, the packaging does not declare them as an ingredient.

The boxes of six cans were distributed to retail supermarkets, retail wholesalers and online retailers.

The recalled product has the following information:

  • Lot: MH0030LPK4
  • Pack case UPC: 03120003782 4
  • Can UPC: 03120003682 7
  • GTIN case 0003120023682 1
  • GTIN case 0003120024682 0
  • Best before date: 24JAN21
  • Dates of distribution: 21FEB2020 through 16APR20

The contract manufacturer disclosed the error after a “root cause” investigation into consumer complaints about an off odor in the recalled drinks, Ocean Spray explains. An analysis by food safety and quality personnel determined that sulfites were added in error.

No illnesses had be reported at the time of the recall notice. “This is an isolated incident. No other Ocean Spray products are affected by the recall,” the company notes. “Ocean Spray is dedicated to providing safe, high-quality products.”

The company asks that people who bought the drinks take a picture of the best before date code on the bottom of a can before destroying the product. They can send the photo to casupport@oceanspray.com for a coupon replacement. For questions or alternate methods to submit a photo, call the Ocean Spray Consumer Hotline at 800-662-3263 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT weekdays.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Rose Shilling

Homestead Creamery recalls unsalted butter for possible listeria

Under-tongue CBD pearls have hygienic dispenser

Milk allergen alert: Chicken coating recalled

More companies add options for film over paper-based board

Rose-shilling-author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.