Absolut has launched Absolut and Ocean Spray Vodka Cranberry cocktails in a ready-to-drink (RTD) format, now available in the U.S.

Inspired by the classic combination of Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, the new Vodka Cran RTD range combines premium vodka from Absolut with real cranberry juice from Ocean Spray, crisp sparkling water and other natural flavors. The range includes Vodka Cranberry, Vodka Cran-Grape, Vodka Cran-Pineapple and Vodka Cran-Raspberry, which are available in an 8-ct. variety pack (2 per 4 flavors), single-flavor 4-packs (Vodka Cranberry and Vodka Cran-Pineapple) or single cans.

"Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice have long been enjoyed together at bars and in homes across the country," says Natalie Accari, vice president, RTD and convenience North America, Pernod Ricard USA. "We're pleased to bring this beloved classic cocktail from two powerhouse brands to our consumers in a convenient new format."

This is the first time Ocean Spray is bringing its real juice to the spirits category by licensing the brand for an RTD.

"We're excited to work with Absolut to bring this iconic cocktail to consumers," says Monisha Dabek, chief commercial officer and general manager, USA at Ocean Spray. "Ocean Spray has had a long history with the cocktail and is often credited with introducing the drink in the 1940s as a marketing tactic to showcase the variety of cranberry juice pairings. We love how far it has come in its nearly 80-year history and are excited to see renewed consumer excitement with the new ready-to-drink."