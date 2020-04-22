Bulk bag conditioner with rotary lift platform

Material Transfer - www.materialtransfer.com

Operator loads the bulk bag into the unit via forklift and activates a PLC-controlled conditioning sequence on the Material Master unit. Twin pivoting conditioning arms with extended travel penetrate deeply into the material. A hydraulic rotary lift platform positions the bulk bag during the conditioning sequence, ensuring the bag is thoroughly conditioned from top to bottom. Patented design returns agglomerated materials to a free-flowing state. Units are custom designed for application requirements.