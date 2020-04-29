Recalled Benefiber may have plastic from cap in the fiber powder

GSK Consumer Healthcare recalled five lots of Benefiber supplements that may have green plastic pieces or shavings from the caps in the fiber powder.

The lots were distributed from Oct. 28 through Jan. 21 to retail stores and online retailers nationwide.

The recalled lots are:

Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500 g, UPC 886790018872, lot MP8B (EXP Sep2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500 g, UPC 886790218302, lots YT2Y (EXP Oct2021) and 7D6E (EXP Nov2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760 g, UPC 8886790211907, lots UV5C (EXP Oct2021) and 648H (EXP Nov2021)

The company says it received one complaint, as of the date of the recall notice, from a customer who saw a green particle inside a bottle.

“Patient safety and product quality are our utmost priorities at GSK Consumer Healthcare,” the announcement says.

The company is notifying its retail and wholesale customers affected by the recall and is arranging for return of all recalled products.

People with bottles that have lot information that matches the recall should stop using the powder. You can ask questions about the recall, report information or request a refund by calling the GSK Contact Center at 800-452-0051 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT weekdays.