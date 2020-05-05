New Products
In-line ultrasonic flowmeters

May 5, 2020
Flow Technology - www.ftimeters.com

The QCT Series of inline ultrasonic flow meters for low viscosity liquid applications includes sizes of 1/8 inch to 1 inch, accurate to +/- 0.5% of reading plus zero stability and repeatability is +/- 0.2% over 10:1 calibration range. It has a 0.035 to 70 gpm flow range, 14°F to 176°F (-10°C to 80°C) temperature range and analog, scaled frequency and Modbus RTU outputs.

