Mobile inline rotor/stator homogenizers

ROSS Charles Ross & Son Co. - www.mixers.com

Model HSM-410—with 1-250 HP to accelerate mixing, emulsification and homogenization in both recirculation and continuous modes—is designed to handle viscosities up to 20,000 cP. For portability, a VFD or control panel can be mounted to the cart and wired to the mixer motor. 3A-approved sanitary models are available with tri-clamp inlet/outlet connections and a one-piece stator/chamber cover for disassembly and cleanup. Ultra-high shear designs are available.