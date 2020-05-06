New Plant Products
Brakes, clutches for food and beverage processing applications
May 6, 2020
No Comments
Force Control - www.forcecontrol.com
The oil shear design allows millions of cycles with no adjustment or maintenance required. Enclosed sealed housings are impervious to heat, cold, water, humidity and caustic spray. Washdown options include nickel plating, white epoxy, Steel-it stainless steel epoxy and corrosion-resistant hardware. Suitable for a range of high-cycle food and beverage processing applications, including use on conveyors, stackers, palletizers, indexers and feeders.
