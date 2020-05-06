New Products
Brakes, clutches for food and beverage processing applications

New Plant Products
May 6, 2020
Force Control - www.forcecontrol.com

The oil shear design allows millions of cycles with no adjustment or maintenance required. Enclosed sealed housings are impervious to heat, cold, water, humidity and caustic spray. Washdown options include nickel plating, white epoxy, Steel-it stainless steel epoxy and corrosion-resistant hardware. Suitable for a range of high-cycle food and beverage processing applications, including use on conveyors, stackers, palletizers, indexers and feeders.

