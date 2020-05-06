New Products
New Plant Products

Dust collector replacement filters

dust collector filters
May 6, 2020
KEYWORDS Dust collection / filters
Reprints
No Comments

Camfil Air Pollution Control - www.camfilapc.com

HemiPleat filters use a patented pleating technology that exposes more filter media to the air. Their media is designed to lower the filter’s pressure drop and facilitate a better release of dust during pulse cleaning, which also results in using less compressed air and lowering the energy demand of the fan motor. Offered in a range of media types.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.