New Plant Products
Dust collector replacement filters
May 6, 2020
Camfil Air Pollution Control - www.camfilapc.com
HemiPleat filters use a patented pleating technology that exposes more filter media to the air. Their media is designed to lower the filter’s pressure drop and facilitate a better release of dust during pulse cleaning, which also results in using less compressed air and lowering the energy demand of the fan motor. Offered in a range of media types.
