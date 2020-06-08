SustainabilityPackaging
Packaging

Bioplastic packaging ripe for innovation

Compostable, biodegradable packaging still in early stages of adoption

plastic waste

The small market for bioplastics patents lags the public’s desire for sustainable plastics alternatives.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

June 8, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS bottles / environment / food packaging technology / Plastic packaging / recycling
Reprints
No Comments

Bioplastic packaging remains in the early development stage with no dominant companies, a new analysis finds.

About 40% of inventions are held by organizations with just a single invention, a sign of how little development has occurred so far, according to a report by Clarivate Analytics, a firm that provides insights to accelerate innovation. Less than a tenth of organizations have 10 or more inventions in the field.

The “relatively small and nascent market” lags public sentiment for sustainable plastics alternatives, Clarivate says in “From the Plastics Present to a Sustainable Future.”

Patent volume in bioplastics packaging for food, beverage and cosmetics sectors increased about 60% to 70% from 2012 to 2017, simply keeping pace with overall patent volumes that similarly grew 70% over the same period, according to the Derwent World Patents Index. Derwent is one of Clarivate’s companies that help build brands that innovate.

Bioplastics, around for more than 100 years, “developed in the shadow of the plastics industry,” Clarivate notes. Production today is just a fraction compared to the more than 359 million tons of plastic produced annually.

Biodegradable or recyclable plastics are not yet commercially attractive options, Clarivate says. Until the economics of production improve, adoption will continue to be slow.

“Bioplastics may not be the green savior they are touted to be by some, but as the world seeks credible alternatives to plastics, we can expect more innovation and the continued growth of bioplastics,” the report says. 


For more information, visit www.clarivate.com

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Rose Shilling

FDA allows ingredient swaps without label changes, upsetting some with allergies

Conagra recalls more Healthy Choice bowls that may contain small rocks

Coca-Cola bottlers produce millions of COVID-19 test tubes

Packaging trends in pet food production

Rose shilling author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.