Positive salmonella test leads to recall of earlier lot of macadamia nuts

Company found bacteria during routine finished product testing of NOW Real Food raw macadamias

Macadamia-nut-recall_900x550.jpeg
Finished product sampling led to a recall of NOW Real Food macadamia nuts for possible salmonella contamination.
June 17, 2020
Rose Shilling
NOW Health Group Inc. found salmonella in routine finished product sampling of raw macadamia nuts, causing a recall of an earlier lot that had been distributed nationwide and online.

The sampled lot of NOW Real Food raw macadamia nuts was not released and remains in quarantine, the Bloomingdale, Ill., company says in its recall announcement.

The two lots of nuts used the same lot of raw material.

The recalled 8-oz. pouches of unsalted nuts have product code 7119, lot No. 3141055 and a best by date listed at 01/2021.

No illnesses had been reported at the time of the recall notice. People who bought the nuts should not eat them and return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

For recall questions, contact the NOW Customer Service Department at 888-NOW-FOOD (888-669-3663) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT weekdays.

