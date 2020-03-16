WinCo Foods recalls frozen blackberries after positive norovirus test

WinCo Foods grocery stores recalled frozen blackberries and frozen berry medleys because the products may be contaminated with norovirus.

Rader Farms of Lynden, Wash., manufactured the berries sold in 16 oz. bags, along with a 32 oz. size for the medley, the WinCo Foods recall announcement says.

The berries went to WinCo stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Utah. WinCo, based in Boise, Idaho, removed the recalled berries from shelves.

The recalled WinCo Foods brand frozen berries have a best by date code listed as Dec/09/2021. They are:

Blackberries, 16 oz., UPC 70552-30502

Berry medley, 16 oz., UPC 70552-30522

Berry medley, 32 oz., UPC 70552-30512

No customer illnesses had been reported at the time of the recall announcement. The FDA informed WinCo that a product sample tested by the agency was contaminated with the highly contagious virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

People who bought the berries should throw them out or return them to the store for a refund. Anyone with questions may call the company 800-824-1706 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MDT.