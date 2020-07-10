Stackable chilling incubators

Torrey Pines Scientific - www.torreypinesscientific.com

EchoTherm stackable/programmable vibration-free chilling incubators for protein crystallography have a 27-liter capacity and are Peltier-based for heating and chilling. Suitable for doing protein crystallizations, three units may be stacked using two stacker accessories. They have RS232 I/O port for remote control and data collection, digital timer in hours, minutes and seconds with user settable auto-off and audible alarms.