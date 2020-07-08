Rapid Listeria species detection

Hygiena - www.hygiena.com

InSite Listeria test is certified as an AOAC RI Performance Tested Method (certification number 061802)—which verifies that the test detects low levels of Listeria species on stainless steel, ceramic and plastic surfaces—and can more specifically detect presumed positive Listeria, excluding more non-Listeria species. This specificity reduces the need for follow-up testing, helping to reduce the risks of extended product hold times. Each device contains liquid media pre-measured with antibiotics, growth enhancers and color-changing compounds specific to Listeria spp. Within 48 hours, the test changes color in the presence of Listeria species. The test is used for environmental monitoring in food processing facilities, food preparation environments and food retailers after cleaning. Screening out negative samples quickly and easily provides a cost-effective way to increase surveillance, monitor hazards and control risks.