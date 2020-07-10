New Plant Products
Production restart packages
July 10, 2020
ABB
ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business has launched a special package of digital solutions, as well as virtual and field service support initiatives to help businesses restart production lines that may have been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic. The offer includes several ABB digital tools to help customers optimize processes and be more proactive in maintenance activities, which will help reduce costs in maintenance and production areas.
