Oil filtration for fried foods

OilSaver is designed to extend the life of frying oil with continuous high efficiency filtration down to 10 microns and preserves frying oil quality by removing solids (coating, crumbs, etc.) using high efficiency filtration during production while the fryer is in use. It can be used with any fryer and keeps frying oil in good condition for coated protein products, peanuts, snack foods, appetizers and other fried foods.