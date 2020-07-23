Hostess Brands recalled Raspberry Zingers because the snack cakes might develop mold before the best by date.

The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the U.S. The recalled cakes, with crème filling, raspberry coating and coconut outside, include these Raspberry Zingers products:

Multipack fresh, UPC 888109110604, batch H061224000, best by 08/26/2020; batch H061324000, best by 08/27/2020; batch H061424000, best by 08/28/2020; batch H061524000, best by 08/29/2020

Multipack frozen, UPC 888109110604, batch H061524000

Single-serve fresh, UPC 888109010089, batch H061224000, best by 08/26/2020; batch H061324000, best by 08/27/2020; batch H061424000, best by 08/28/2020

Single-serve frozen, UPC 888109010089, batches H061424000 and H061524000

Single-serve grocery three-count, UPC 888109010089, batch H061224000, best by 8/26/2020

The company urges people not to eat the recalled cakes and says buyers may contact the store where purchased to ask about returning them for a refund.

Anyone with recall questions may call 800-483-7253 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT weekdays.