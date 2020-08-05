Massman Automation Designs - www.massmanllc.com

General Packer Co.’s GP-M3000 is designed to automatically open, fill, close and seal the stand-up pouches popular with the cannabis industry. It can handle clear and printed pouches, and the system can seal them with a variety of reclosing features, including the child-resistant heat seal closures needed for cannabis products. It can also use press-to-close zippers, eSliders and Velcro for non-cannabis products. Optional gas flush is also available.