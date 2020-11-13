IMA Dairy & Foods US - www.imadairyfood.com

The Ermetika series has four models whose output capacities range from 120 to 480 pouches per minute. These high-speed, continuous motion rotary machines are designed for for assembling, filling and sealing spouted pouches in a range of shapes and sizes.

Part of the company's Fillshape family of machines, the Ermetika series is suitable for food and dairy products. Strict segregation of pouch making and filling areas lends itself to hygiene, and its fill-through-the-spout system allows for complete pouch fills, reducing material waste.

Fitted with a leak test system, the line is capable of validating the resistance of the pouch seal. The exacting system has been shown to decrease greenlighted leak defects to one 1 in 30,000.

Another feature is extended and continuous welding time, and a dwell time of 3 full seconds per station. It offers a compact footprint and single-person operation.

These machines can pair with Fillshape Kompakta pouch makers for vertical integration. Extended shelf life and aseptic versions also are available.