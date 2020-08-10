A new quarter-sized packaging insert is keeping Mission Produce Inc. avocados fresh longer.

The company partnered with Hazel Technologies on the biodegradable and food-safe AvoLast insert, which temporarily blocks an avocado’s ethylene receptors and slows ripening.

Testing showed extended shelf life of about three days, meaning less throwaways for retailers and a longer window for consumers to enjoy a just-right avocado, important with people making fewer grocery trips during the pandemic.

Incorporating the inserts into Mission’s global supply chain was easy because the drop-in solution minimizes operational impact, the companies say.