Harrington Hoists - www.harringtonhoists.com

Model HATSB is designed for places where headroom is not limited and is available from 2- to 40-ton capacities with outside spreads that adjust from a minimum of 4 to 6 ft. to a maximum of 12 to 20 ft. as standard. It comes with a pair of heavy-duty swivel hooks. Additional sizes and capacities or additional lift points and hardware are available. Engineered and manufactured to ASME B30.20 & BTH-1 Design Category B Service Class 2, it has a specified fatigue life of 100,001 to 500,000 load cycles and proof-tested to 125% capacity.