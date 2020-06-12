Harrington Hoists Inc. - www.harringtonhoists.com

HSDLB Standard Duty Lifting Beam is designed for low headroom applications and available from ½ through 40-ton capacities with outside spreads from 3 to 30 ft. Additional sizes and capacities are available. Three standard lift points for load adjustment are included. Supplied with a pair of heavy-duty swivel hooks, additional lift points and hardware are available as options.