June 12, 2020
Harrington Hoists Inc. - www.harringtonhoists.com

HSDLB Standard Duty Lifting Beam is designed for low headroom applications and available from ½ through 40-ton capacities with outside spreads from 3 to 30 ft. Additional sizes and capacities are available. Three standard lift points for load adjustment are included. Supplied with a pair of heavy-duty swivel hooks, additional lift points and hardware are available as options.

