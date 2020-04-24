New ProductsDry Processing
Dry Processing Technology

Standard duty lifting beam

Dry Processing
April 24, 2020
Harrington Hoists - www.harringtonhoists.com

Model HSDLB is designed for low headroom and available in 0.5-40-ton capacities with outside spreads from 3-30 ft. Its fatigue life is 100,000 to 500,000 load cycles.

