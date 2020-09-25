Gericke USA - www.gerickegroup.com

ATEX-certified centrifugal sifters are suitable for installation in ATEX zone 20 internal and zone 21 external and are certified to provide a high level of protection in areas where an explosive atmosphere with a cloud of combustible dust is likely to occur or remain present continuously or for long periods during normal operation. Sifters pass salts, flours, sugars, spices and other fine particulates through a mesh screen and divert oversized particles to the discharge while securing the material within a dust-tight housing. It is suitable for separating granular and powdered products into two streams by particle size, removing foreign matter, and for conditioning materials prior to entering production.