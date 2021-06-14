GS centrifugal sifters capture and remove foreign objects from granular and powdered product streams to prevent contamination and safeguard downstream equipment. Sifters pass the product stream through a rotating mesh screen sized to allow on-spec material to continue downstream while rocks, bones, metal parts, bulk bag pieces, etc. are blocked and diverted for analysis and disposal. Contaminants are safely removed, product quality assured and downstream equipment protected from damage. Rotary sieves are offered in a choice of carbon steel, 304 stainless steel, or 316 stainless steel with a dust-tight housing and a range of surface finishes to meet sanitary and/or hazardous environment requirements. The sifters come with screens ranging in mesh sizes from 100-4,000 μm and a removable basket assembly for complete screen cleaning.
