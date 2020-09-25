This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
ProteX series X-ray systems are designed for product consistency with an output of 100 W to 150 W for contamination detection of metal, glass, bone and stone. The system offers maximum conveying speed of 45 m/min to 70 m/min and maximum load of 5 kg. Other features include seal check, missing product detection, shape detection and remote service.
