The FDA is requesting information for the labeling of foods made up of cultured seafood cells. The agency intends to use the information and data to determine what type(s) of action, if any, it should take to ensure that these foods are labeled properly.

The www.regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments through March 8. Comments received by mail/hand delivery/courier (for written/paper submissions) will be considered timely if they are postmarked or the delivery service acceptance receipt is on or before that date.

Comments submitted electronically, including attachments, will be posted to the docket unchanged. Because comments will be made public, ensure that comments do not include any confidential information that you or a third party may not wish to be posted. Name, contact information or other identifying information within the comments will be posted.

If you want to submit a comment with confidential information that you do not wish to be made available to the public, submit the comment to: Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852. FDA will post your comment, as well as any attachments, except for information submitted, marked and identified, as confidential, if submitted as detailed in the instructions.