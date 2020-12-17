The FDA has extended the comment period for the proposed rule entitled “Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods” and reopened the comment period for the information collection provisions until Feb. 22, 2021.

The proposed rule published in the Federal Register on Sept. 23, 2020, and included a 120-day comment period for the proposal and a 60-day comment period for the information collection provisions, which closed on Nov. 23, 2020.

The agency previously signaled its intention to extend the comment period for the information collection provisions after hearing concerns from several stakeholders that more time was needed to adequately review and analyze those provisions with consideration to the entire proposed rule.

This announcement formally reopens and extends the comment period for the information collection provisions and extends the comment period for the entire rule. Both comment periods are now aligned and will close on Feb. 22, 2021.

For more information, see the Federal Register Notice.