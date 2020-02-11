Regulatory WatchFood Safety
FDA reopens comment period for UF milk

February 11, 2020
Sharon Spielman
The FDA has reopened the comment period for the proposed rule published in the Federal Register of Oct. 19, 2005, entitled “Cheeses and Related Cheese Products; Proposal to Permit the Use of Ultrafiltered Milk.” 

The proposed rule would amend FDA’s regulations to provide for the use of fluid ultrafiltered milk in the manufacture of standardized cheeses and related cheese products. The agency says it is reopening the comment period to receive new information and further comment on current industry practices regarding the use of fluid UF milk and fluid UF nonfat milk in the manufacture of standardized cheeses and related cheese products, and the declaration of fluid UF milk and fluid UF nonfat milk when used as ingredients in standardized cheeses and related cheese products. Submit electronic or written comments by March 30, 2020.

The www.regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments until 11:59 p.m. EST.

Sharon-spielman_authors

Sharon Spielman is senior editor of Food Engineering magazine. She has nearly 25 years of experience as a writer and editor for a range of trade publications, including those that cover restaurants and institutions, chefs, process heating and cooling and package converting.

